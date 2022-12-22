By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest. More information will be forthcoming. With love, The Family

Earlier in the week, Hillman’s former Broncos teammates relayed the information that he was in hospice care due to cancer.

Hillman can be best remembered for his time with the Broncos, particularly his significant role in Denver’s Super Bowl-winning campaign in the 2015 season. During that season, Hillman led the Broncos with 863 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 207 carries. He formed a thunder-and-lightning combo in the backfield with CJ Anderson, who was right behind Hillman with 720 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 152 rushing attempts.

After starring for two seasons for the San Diego State Aztecs, Hillman decided to try his chances in the NFL and was selected in the third round (67th overall) by the Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Broncos. He would later sign with the Minnesota Vikings, San Diego Chargers, and the Dallas Cowboys.