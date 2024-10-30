While several NFL contenders have made moves, some think the Denver Broncos could be like lasagna in moving in silence at the NFL trade deadline. At 5-3, Denver could make a playoff push despite taking things one week at a time. However, while it would be nice for the Broncos to end their eight-year playoff drought, some also wonder if Denver will make moves to build toward the future. It's a unique crossroad the Broncos find themselves at. However, after head coach Sean Payton mused on how Denver can improve quarterback Bo Nix's situation, many wonder if general manager George Paton will be working the phones to find a trade to upgrade the roster.

Denver's offense has felt lacking for the better part of this season. One missing thing is a running back who's a capable pass-catcher. The Broncos tried it with Samaje Perin, but unfortunately, that didn't work out. Another is a more reliable receiving threat at tight end, a staple of Payton's offense. Denver could also use extra help at receiver since Courtland Sutton is their only explosive playmaker.

However, after the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, their assets have been limited. Denver could trade tight end Greg Dulcich, pass rusher Baron Browning, corner Damarri Mathis, and quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham to net draft compensation. Again, it's a delicate balancing act. But if the Broncos believe they can make the playoffs, they could make some sneaky moves at the deadline.

What could the Broncos do at the NFL trade deadline?

If Denver is looking for pass-catching help, quite a few NFL bottomfeeders could have them available. An option that could be had for cheap is Carolina Panthers wideouts Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo. Both would be great additions for the Broncos – especially after missing out on landing Diontae Johnson from the Panthers.

Thielen would be an instant upgrade in the playmaking department. Thielen looked good in limited action before injury when Andy Dalton entered the lineup, and he can still get open and make tough catches. He could be the ideal type of player for what the Broncos need right now: someone who does the dirty work and makes a quarterback's life easier. Mingo, meanwhile, has fallen off since his rookie season, where he had 418 receiving yards. A change of scenery, especially one with stability, could be welcome for Mingo. Perhaps Denver is the team that can tap into his raw potential as a pass-catcher.

If the Broncos want to go big-game hunting, a surplus of players is also available. Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins is on a one-year deal and seems destined to leave Cincinnati. Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku could also be available for the right price. The same goes for New York Giants running back Darius Slayon and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram. Denver has options at the NFL trade deadline. It depends on the price and whether the Broncos think it's worth it.