The Denver Broncos will meet the Kansas City Chiefs for some Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Broncos-Chiefs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Broncos lost 31-21 to the New York Jets. Unfortunately, Denver let a 13-8 halftime lead slip away with a terrible second half. The Broncos could not mount much on offense. Then, they collapsed on defense. Russell Wilson went 20 for 31 with 196 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing seven times for 49 yards. Also, Jaleel McLaughlin rushed nine times for 68 yards. Samaje Perine rushed six times for 22 yards while losing a fumble and also catching four passes for 73 yards. Additionally, Jerry Jeudy had six catches for 60 yards. Courtland Sutton struggled, catching only one of his three targets for 13 yards. Furthermore, the Broncos allowed four sacks.

The Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 last weekend. Amazingly, they battled through adversity to rally in the second half. Patrick Mahomes went 31 for 41 with 281 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco rushed 16 times for 55 yards and a score. Travis Kelce finished with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown despite leaving the game temporarily due to an ankle injury. Additionally, Rashee Rice had four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs finished with three sacks on defense. Conversely, the offense and defense combined for 10 penalties.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 71-55. Remarkably, they have won 15 games in a row against the Broncos. It is currently tied for the longest streak by a division rival in the NFL with the New England Patriots and their winning streak against the Jets. More importantly, Mahomes is 11-0 against the Broncos. Four of the past six games have finished, with the Chiefs winning by one score.

Here are the Broncos-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Chiefs Odds

Denver Broncos: +10.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The offense is doing slightly better this season. Regardless, it has not been enough to do much of anything this season. The Broncos need elite playmaking from the offense to have a chance.

Wilson has completed 66.9 percent of his passes while also tossing for 1,210 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Now, he hopes to get that first victory against the Chiefs as a member of the Broncos. McLaughlin has rushed 22 times for 160 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Javonte Williams has rushed 38 times for 130 yards. But he has been out with an injury and is still questionable for this weekend. Meanwhile, Perine has rushed 24 times for only 88 yards while catching 15 passes for 168 yards.

Marvin Mims has paced the receiving core with 10 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Sutton has 21 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Jeudy has 17 receptions for 208 yards.

The defense is the worst in the NFL at stopping the run. Moreover, the pass rush is not great, either. Nik Bonitto has 12 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Jonathon Cooper has 13 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Broncos will cover the spread if their offense can gel. Then, they must create a way to stop the run.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Mahomes is the best player on the planet due to his ability to adjust to any situation and improvise at any given moment. Thus, he is one of the players everyone will watch this week to see how he does against the Broncos on Thursday.

Mahomes has passed for 1,287 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions while also rushing 23 times for 154 yards. Significantly, he has a 96.6 passer rating in his career against the Broncos with 2,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions through 11 games. Pacheco will be the main focus in this game against the worst rush defense in the league. Ultimately, he has rushed 71 times for 325 yards and three scores while also catching 11 passes for 99 yards.

Kelce is hurting but will likely play this week. Remarkably, he has 27 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns through five contests. Justin Watson leads receivers with 10 receptions for 219 yards. Meanwhile, Rice has 17 catches for 173 yards and two scores.

Chris Jones is the anchor of this defense and has gathered five solo tackles and 4.5 sacks through four games this season. Additionally, Mike Danna is solid, with 11 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Safety Mike Edwards has delivered consistent results, with eight solo tackles and one interception.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they can slice and dice the Broncos all night through the running game. Then, they must stop Wilson by pressuring him.

Final Broncos-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs are the superior team. However, they almost always play down to Denver's level. Expect the Chiefs to win this game by 10 points.

Final Broncos-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos: +10.5 (-110)