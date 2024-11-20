ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Raiders prediction and pick. The Broncos are playing well and broke a two-game losing streak. The Ravens are playing awful and have lost six straight games entering this matchup.

Broncos-Raiders Last Game – Matchup History

The Broncos won the first game of this season's series, 34-18 at home in Denver. The Raiders swept the season series last year, so this game offers a big opportunity for the Broncos to get revenge and emphatically sweep the series this season.

Overall Series: Raiders lead 73-55-2

Denver Broncos: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -240

Las Vegas Raiders: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders

Time: 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

TV: CBS

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Denver Broncos have bounced back since their slow start. They have not been overly impressive on offense, averaging 312.5 yards per game and scoring 21.4 points. The offense has pieces, but it starts with quarterback Bo Nix, who has been on fire of late. He has 2,275 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 65.5% completion percentage.

The receivers have been inconsistent as a unit, but Courtland Sutton has been a standout. He has 647 yards and three touchdowns on 49 receptions. The running game has been inconsistent. Javonte Williams has been solid at best in the backfield as the main back, with 447 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 112 carries.

The Broncos have been great on defense this season. They are third in yards allowed at 289.4 yards per game. The run defense is the difference in this game because they allow 98.6 yards per game on the ground. Then, they allow just 190.7 yards per game through the air. They are also third in scoring defense, allowing 16.6 points per game.

The defense starts and ends with Pat Surtain III in the secondary. He is the best player on this defense and a difference-maker. Zach Allen has also been a great piece off the edge up front, and Jonathon Cooper has been solid in the middle. The Broncos have the talent on defense to shut down a struggling offense like the Raiders.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled this season. Their offense has been one of the worst in the NFL. They are averaging 285 yards on offense and 18.7 points per game. This offense is statistically only better than the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers. There has been a revolving door under center for the Raiders, but in this game, the Raiders are starting Gardner Minshew.

He has 1,783 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 67.4% completion percentage. The best pass-catcher on the team is Brock Bowers, who has 706 yards and three touchdowns on 70 receptions. They are struggling in the backfield and can not run the ball. They use both Alexander Mattison and Zamir White.

Mattison had 320 yards and three touchdowns on 97 carries; then White had 183 yards and one touchdown on 65 carries. This offense is in rough shape, and it does not get any easier against a great Broncos defense.

The Raiders' defense has been solid this season. They are 14th in total defense, allowing 327.8 total yards per game. They have struggled in scoring defense, allowing 28.7 points per game. They are balanced on defense and are solid against the pass and the run but slightly better against the pass. They allow 202.7 yards through the air and then 125.1 yards per game on the ground. This defense has playmakers that have made a difference, with Maxx Crosby off the edge, Robert Spillane in the middle, and Tre'von Moehrig.

Final Broncos-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Broncos are the better team in this game across the board. The Raiders are spiraling and do not have any firepower on offense that can make a difference in this game. The Broncos are playing well and have the defense to bother the Raiders all game. Bo Nix has steadily improved this season, and he should have a good game in this spot. Expect the Broncos to win and cover on the road in Las Vegas.

Final Broncos-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos -6.5 (-102)