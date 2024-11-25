After being drafted with the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos officially waived UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, per Adam Schefter. Dulcich battled injuries for most of his three seasons with the Broncos, appearing in just 16 games. In those 16 games, Dulcich hauled 41 passes in for 464 yards and two touchdowns.

Schefter wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Broncos waived tight end Greg Dulcich.”

Following five games on the sidelines to begin his NFL career, Dulcich finally debuted with the Broncos in Week 6 of the 2022 season, reeling in his first-ever touchdown. However, once Week 16 of the 2022 season hit, Dulcich fell victim to the injury bug, forcing him to miss the rest of 2022, almost all of the 2023 season, and most of the 2024 season.

While Dulcich didn't suffer an ACL tear or one of the more commonly known career-altering injuries, he's battled hamstring issues since joining the NFL.

Dulcich showed lots of promise when he was healthy, though. As a rookie, he appeared in a 10-game stretch from Week 6-15 and showcased true talents as a pass catcher. In those 10 weeks, Dulcich caught 33 of his 55 targets for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

In his career outside of those 10 games, Dulich appeared in six total meetings spanning over a season and a half, starting in four of them. However, his production was low in those six games, as the former third-round pick totaled just eight receptions for 53 yards.

So, while the start to his career was promising, Sean Payton and the Broncos were ready to move on.

Broncos waive Greg Dulcich, promote Adam Trautman

With the Broncos moving on from Dulcich, their new starting tight end is none other than Adam Trautman.

Being drafted to the New Orleans Saints in 2020, Payton has plenty of familiarity with Trautman, having coached him for the first two years of his NFL career.

Trautman then joined the Broncos via trade just a little over a month after Payton joined with the Broncos, and since then, he's out-produced Dulcich significantly.

While Dulcich was able to haul in five catches for 28 yards this season, Trautman gets the edge, bringing in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.

So, with the Broncos waiving Dulcich, it shouldn't take much time for Trautman to adjust to being the team's main focus at tight end.