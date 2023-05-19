Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Deshaun Watson is currently hosting his Cleveland Browns‘ offensive teammates on a tropical team vacation in Puerto Rico. The Browns were spotted getting a workout on the beach on Thursday, and Amari Cooper was torched on Twitter for his choice of attire, via The Sporting News’ Jordan Zirm.

Amari Cooper what is this outfit man pic.twitter.com/yhIxEyxt86 — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) May 18, 2023

of course coop is working out in pants and socks on the beach — GDJ (@betGDJ) May 18, 2023

Amari …. wtf…. — JUJU (@ehitmightbejuju) May 18, 2023

It’s the socks on beach for me — ΤΦΝΨ (@TonesTheDude) May 19, 2023

It certainly is an interesting choice from the Browns star wide receiver, although there might be a method to his madness. With all the layers, there is no doubt he is sweating more than his teammates and most likely getting a more intensive workout. Amari Cooper might simply be trying to work smarter, not harder.

Nonetheless, Browns fans have to be excited to see their offense building some chemistry after a rough campaign last season. Their offensive struggles were understandable given Watson’s absence to start the season, but expectations will be as high as ever with a full offseason under their quarterback’s belt.

The Browns figure to have one of the better offenses in the league with all of the talent they have. Besides Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, the Browns offense fills out with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, David Njoku, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones. This is certainly a talented enough group to make some headlines with Watson at the helm.

In the end, the offense will go as Deshaun Watson goes. If he can return to his Pro Bowl form that he displayed with the Houston Texans, the Browns should be in good shape. If he plays like he did last year, it might be another rough season in a pretty rough history for the Cleveland Browns.