Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo has only been in Cleveland for a matter of days, but he’s already trying to bring Odell Beckham Jr back to Ohio.

“Man come on back to Cleveland!” Okoronkwo tweeted on Saturday. “They love you here!”

It was a response to a Beckham Jr tweet in which he shut down the rumors that he was reportedly looking for $20 million per year.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20,” OBJ wrote. “All I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough.”

Okoronkwo signed a three-year, $19 million contract with the Browns on Mar. 15, and he’s already acting as a recruiter, which should endear him to Browns fans. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and played with the Houston Texans last year before inking a deal with the Browns late last week.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beckham Jr was acquired by the Browns in Mar. 2019, and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Ohio. He was waived by the team in Nov. 2021 after being excused for two practices following social media outrage by his father over the way he was being deployed in the Browns offense.

OBJ won a Super Bowl with the Rams two seasons ago, and he’s spent a significant amount of time recovering from an ACL injury since. He did not play for any team during the 2022 NFL Season.

Although Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t exactly been linked back to the Browns, it seems there are still some fans of his in the city, including new signing Ogbo Okoronkwo.

It’ll be intriguing to see where the three-time Pro Bowler lands in NFL Free Agency in 2023.