The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals meet up for an AFC North clash in Week 16. Cornerback Denzel Ward plans to have a busy afternoon with defending Bengals' star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

“I approach it, you put me on him, I want all those targets that he’s going to get,” Ward said, per Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “So as many targets as he gets, I’m going to get those targets and just able to make plays on the ball and help the team the best way I can.”

Ward and Chase faced each other in Week 9, when the Bengals won 21-14 on the road in Cleveland. Ward posted three solo tackles and two pass deflections, but Chase still managed five catches for 55 yards and one touchdown. The two playmakers are ready for Round 2.

Browns' Denzel Ward addresses history defending Ja'Marr Chase

In 2021, Ward took a 99-yard interception for a touchdown on a goal-line pass thrown to Chase, and the Browns went on to win 41-16.

“I think that play ranks No. 1 for me honestly,” Ward said on Wednesday. “That was big for me I feel like, and after that, ended up getting a big contract so I can’t complain. Great timing on that play, so I think it’s up there No. 1 right now for me.”

While the Browns' season is long gone sitting with a 3-10 record, Ward has the extra incentive going up against the rival wideout.

“Oh, it’s going to be real fun,” Ward said. “Our biggest goal though is getting that win, but if it’s taking them out, then, hey that’s what has to happen. So that’s how we go approach it and go from there.”

The Browns and Bengals kick off at 1 PM ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio for a late-season AFC North showdown.