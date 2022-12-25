By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns officially saw their playoff hopes come to a bitter end on Saturday after a disheartening 17-10 loss courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t exactly the Christmas present Browns fans were hoping for.

After the gutting loss, Watson was understandably disappointed in his post-game interview. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback knows that the Browns have nothing more to play for in the coming weeks, but at this point, they will still need to keep their heads up:

“It is tough,” Watson said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It is very tough. You just have to, like I said, finish these two weeks strong and then look back and review the season and what we could have did better and try to improve. Come back next season and try to do what we need to do.”

It’s not as if the Browns had a lack of chances in this one. At one point in the second quarter, Amari Cooper nearly had a touchdown off of a Watson pass. Unfortunately, Cooper slipped just as the ball was coming to him, and he ended up botching the catch.

“He slipped,” Watson said of Cooper’s incomplete play. “It did. Again, the opportunity was there. We just didn’t capitalize on it.”

As Watson said, the Browns must dust themselves off and do whatever they can to end their season on a high. They have two more games left and it would be a good opportunity for Cleveland to enter the offseason with some pride.