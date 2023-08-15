The Cleveland Browns gave a flurry of injury updates to several key players on Tuesday, including star pass-rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett injured his foot in a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday but it doesn’t appear to be too serious. He'll participate in individual drills during Tuesday's joint practice with Philadelphia.

The same goes for wide receiver Elijah Moore, who has been dealing with a rib problem for a couple of days. Browns head coach Kevin Sterfanski said that Moore's injury is not considered long-term, though it doesn’t seem likely that Moore will play against the Eagles on Thursday.

The biggest blow comes with starting tackle Jack Conklin who entered concussion protocol on Tuesday. Conklin's been a star for the Browns, receiving first-team All-Pro honors in 2020, but played in seven games in 2021 and missed three games last season. It remains to be seen how long he'll be out, but it would be a tough pill to swallow for Cleveland if the concussion leaks into the regular season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Safety Denzel Ward also left Monday's practice early but is expected to return at full capacity on Tuesday. He said his exit was due to the heat, according to Tony Grossi.

The Browns seem to have dodged some major bullets with Myles Garrett and Elijah Moore, but fans could be a little uneasy over the next couple of days as they wait for the next update on Jack Conklin. Cleveland hosts its AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on Sept. 10.