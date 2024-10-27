The Cleveland Browns lost a divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, falling to 1-6 on the season. Cleveland has now lost five straight games and the team is in last place in the AFC North. The Browns also lost Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles tear against the Bengals. Jameis Winston will get the start in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Browns haven’t had much go right for them this season, the outlook for Winston’s first start for the team is positive, as the Ravens are dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, per Adam Schefter on X.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins has been ruled out with a shoulder ailment and illness and Baltimore’s top corner Marlon Humphrey is doubtful with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens currently have the worst passing defense in the league, allowing 287.1 yards per game through the air. Without Wiggins and Humphrey, the secondary could go from a liability to a disaster. Baltimore selected Wiggins with the 30th overall pick in the 2024 draft and he’s been an important part of the defense in his rookie season. Wiggins was originally considered questionable for Week 8 but he didn’t travel with the team to Cleveland and won’t play Sunday.

Humphrey is dealing with a knee issue that he tweaked in Week 7. While the injury isn’t considered serious, the eighth-year veteran is unlikely to suit up against the Browns.

Will Jameis Winston fix the Browns' passing game?

Winston finds himself starting for Cleveland after Watson was carted off the field in Week 7 with a horrific-looking non-contact injury that ended his season. Interestingly, Winston was actually demoted for the Browns' game against the Bengals. Head coach Kevin Stefanski promoted Dorian Thompson-Robinson to backup quarterback for the battle of Ohio.

However Thompson-Robinson injured his finger, which forced Winston into action as Cleveland’s third-string option at QB. He’ll get the start in Week 8 and look to exploit a beatable Ravens’ secondary. If Winston acquits himself well on Sunday, he could keep the starting job going forward.

The Browns have the league’s 30th ranked passing offense, averaging just 159.6 yards per game through the air. Watson has been unbelievably bad since arriving in Cleveland. The eighth-year pro signed a five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns in 2022. Based on his play with the team, that contract could be the worst in NFL history.

Cleveland signed Winston to a one-year, $8.7 million deal prior to the start of the season. He was serving as Watson’s backup until his demotion in Week 7, which, oddly, led to him becoming the Browns’ starter.