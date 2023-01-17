Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns have found their new defensive coordinator, just over a week after firing Joe Woods. The Browns plan to hire Super Bowl winning DC Jim Schwartz, sources confirmed to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday.

The Browns requested to interview New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to fill the position, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores; many believed the latter would end up getting the job.

But it is Schwartz who will take over defensive responsibilities for the Browns after he beat out Flores, among others, for the job, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Schwartz spent the last two years as a defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans, and he previously won a Super Bowl as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 season.

The 56-year-old was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013, going 29-51 over that stretch but leading the team to the playoffs in 2011. Schwartz also had defensive coordinator stints with the Titans from 2001-08 and the Buffalo Bills in 2014. He is familiar with the Browns as well, being a personnel scout for the team in the early 1990s.

Woods was fired at the conclusion of three seasons with the team, after another disappointing campaign in which the Browns went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year. The firing came one day after the Browns lost their season finale to the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing 20th in points per game allowed this season.

After being hired around the same time, Woods and Stefanski had gone 15-19 since making the playoffs in their first season together; the Browns run defense finished 25th in yards allowed per game this season.

The team will be hoping for different results with veteran defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz at the helm.