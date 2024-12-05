The Cleveland Browns may have lost their Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos in a high-scoring 41-32 thriller, but they may have seen their quarterback of the future in Jameis Winston, who broke the Browns record for passing yards in a single game. Moreover, they also saw a career game from wideout Jerry Jeudy, the former Bronco, collecting 235 yards while making nine catches and scoring a touchdown, despite the boos from the Broncos crowd. However, in Week 14, the Browns are up against the Steelers, a way different team at 9-3, and Kevin Stefanski explained their defensive challenge against receiver George Pickens.

“Having faced him a bunch of times now, last few years, he's a challenge in the past game like you mentioned,” the coach told reporters, per transcripts shared on the Browns website. “He's a contested catch player where he's always open. The quarterback always feels like he's open.”

Week 14: Browns prepare vs. the Steelers

Additionally, Kevin Stefanski had more to say about George Pickens, ahead of the Browns' Week 14 matchup with the Steelers.

“[The quarterback] can throw it into coverage and they feel like he's going to come down with the ball,” he added. “They've expanded his routes and where he's running them, how he's running them throughout this offense this season. So he's a very big challenge. You have to understand where he is at all times.”

Moreover, the Steelers have gone 5-1 under a rejuvenated Russell Wilson, named starter over Justin Fields after his return from a calf injury early in the season. His connection with Pickens has helped coach Mike Tomlin clinch his 18th straight winning season, and 21st overall for the Steelers, tied for the most in NFL history.

Outlook

On the other hand, the Browns have awakened Jerry Jeudy, Denver's former first-round pick, who underperformed with Deshaun Watson at the helm.

After Watson's season ended with an Achilles injury, forcing Jameis Winston to step up, the receiver has led the league in receiving yards with 614. Likewise, after Monday's loss, Jeudy has racked up 880 receiving yards, tied for fifth in the NFL, putting him on pace for his first season with 1,000 yards.

Winston himself was all praises for Jeudy.

“He was hungry. He was preparing and he was ready to get back here and show up and show out and he did,” the Browns quarterback said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “It's unfortunate that we didn't get this win for him, but I'm happy that he had a career day. I'm happy that he did amazing. He's an amazing receiver.”

The new-look Browns will face their hardest challenge yet in the Steelers, who are one of the top 5 defensive teams in the NFL, and their own defense will have their hands full with Wilson and Pickens.