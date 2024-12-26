As the Cleveland Browns face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, they have some questions at the quarterback position that need figuring out as Deshaun Watson's contract leaves them with limited flexibility. However, while there has been a quarterback carousel after Watson's injury like with Jameis Winston and now with the Browns announcing Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start, Kirk Cousins could be the next player they can target.

Some fans will ask how that could be possible as the Cousins and Falcons agreed on a huge contract, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler would theorize the veteran signal-caller takes the journey that led Russell Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would say that there could be a situation where Cleveland gets Cousins for a small amount which would help when you have Watson on contract who commands a high price.

“I’m thinking of Cleveland. I think the Kirk Cousins situation in Atlanta could be Manna from heaven for Cleveland because it’s Russell Wilson all over again,” Fowler said on the “This Is Football” podcast. “There’s a situation where you could get Kirk Cousins for $1 million when you’re paying Deshaun Watson $46 million a year that’s a great bargain that you need and you’d have 2 Quarterbacks coming off Achilles issues, that’s not ideal.”

Browns could use Kirk Cousins while Deshaun Watson heals per Fowler

Fowler would continue on with the hypothetical situation where Watson will continue to heal from the season-ending Achilles injury, and Cleveland will bring in a veteran like Cousins to keep the ship afloat.

“Kirk Cousins can operate Kevin Stefanski’s offense,” Fowler continued. We’ve seen it in Minnesota and has had success. They’ve had success together. It just makes a lot of sense, while Deshaun, whether he’s going to play or not for the Browns, he still has to recover from an Achilles issue and that’s going to take time. You have to get a veteran in there.”

There is no doubt that it has been a disappointing season not just for Browns fans to watch Watson disappoint and get hurt, but also for Cousins as the Falcons have benched him for Michael Penix Jr., the rookie out of Washington. However, the stars could align which brings both parties together as Fowler would even call it a “slam dunk move.”

At any rate, the Browns look to bounce back next season as they are currently 3-12 heading into Sunday's contest against the Dolphins. One would figure that with Cousins under center led by a Kevin Stefanski offense, they would be much better.