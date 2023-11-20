Micah Parsons is on track to reset an NFL record amid yet another dominant performance for the Cowboys' defense.

There is no denying that Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons is one of the most destructive forces on the field. He has been a huge part of the success Dallas is having in the 2023 NFL regular season, and he showed that again in Week 11's 33-10 decimation of the Carolina Panthers on the road.

Parsons looked unstoppable in the Panthers game, with Carolina seemingly helpless in trying to take him out of the equation. The Cowboys linebacker finished the contest with 2.5 sacks, two tackles for losses, and three quarterback hits. Parsons has been so good this season that he is on track to break a single-season record set by Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa back in 2017.

“Micah Parsons had a 40% pass rush win rate today. Raised his season-long PRWR to 34.6%. The “record” (since 2017) over the course of a full season is 33.7% by Joey Bosa in 2017,” per ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats (h/t Seth Walder of ESPN).

Micah Parsons leads the Cowboys' stout pass rush

Parsons and the Cowboys' defense was simply too much for the Panthers, who did not do a fine job of protecting their rookie quarterback. Bryce Young got repeatedly rattled in the backfield, absorbing a total of seven sacks for a loss of 46 yards while going just 16/29 for a touchdown and an interception.

Dallas' pass-rushing abilities have been a major weapon this season for the Cowboys, who selected Micah Parsons in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys, who improved to 7-3, will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 12 for a Thanksgiving Day showdown.