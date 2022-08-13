Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same.

That much is clear after Watson suit up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let Brown know that he’s not welcome on their turf, with a group of supporters chanting “You sick f–k” during the game.

Jags fans chanting “you sick fuck” at Deshaun Watson to kick off the preseason. pic.twitter.com/5UQY8rTrHT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2022

Watson was also getting booed by the whole stadium every time he took the field for the Browns.

Deshaun Watson was getting boo'd anytime he was on the field 😳 (via @travisakers)pic.twitter.com/prpJal3RrY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 13, 2022

For what it’s worth, Deshaun Watson probably expected that kind of atmosphere in their visit to Jacksonville. With his case sensitive and controversial, not to mention widely publicized, criticisms and negative reactions were always bound to come his way.

Watson has been handed a six-game suspension for the sexual misconduct allegations, though the NFL has appealed the ruling since they wanted a harsher punishment for the Browns QB. Reports claim that the NFL wants him to be suspended for at least a year plus a massive fine, but recent rumors indicate he could also work on a settlement with the league.

The veteran signal-caller, for his part, apologized to all the women he has “impacted” over the issue before taking on the field on Friday.

“I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation,” Watson said. “(There are) decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Watson, but whenever he returns to the field, he should probably expect more negative reactions like the one he experienced against the Jaguars.