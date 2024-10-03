ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Browns will face the Washington Commanders this weekend at FedEx Field. We're live from Landover, Maryland, sharing our NFL odds series while making a Browns-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Browns lost 20-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, finding a way to lose even though the Silver and Black did not have Davante Adams. Initially, they led 10-0 after the first quarter. But the collapse was inevitable, and it happened once again.

Deshaun Watson went 24 for 32 with 176 yards passing, with one touchdown and one interception. Additionally, he ran eight times for 32 yards. Jerome Ford rushed 10 times for 58 yards with seven receptions for 27 yards. Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy had six receptions for 72 yards. Amari Coopper struggled, with four catches for 35 yards.

The Browns had 16 first downs and went 3 for 10 on third-down conversions. They also finished with 241 total yards. Cleveland committed one turnover and allowed three sacks. Additionally, the defense forced one turnover and registered two sacks.

The Commanders destroyed the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 last weekend. Ultimately, they led 17-7 at halftime. A monster second-half surge put this game out of reach.

Jayden Daniels shined again, as he went 26 for 30 with 233 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception while running eight times for 47 yards and a score. Brian Robinson rushed 21 times for 101 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Jeremy McNichols rushed eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Olamide Xaccheaus had six receptions for 85 yards. Also, Terry McLaurin finished with seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders finished with 29 first downs and went 9 for 12 on third-down conversions. Amazingly, the Commanders finished with 449 total yards, including 216 on the ground. Washington also had one turnover but did not allow a sack, while also forcing a turnover and registering four sacks.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Commanders NFL Odds

Cleveland Browns: +3 (-102)

Moneyline: +142

Washington Commanders: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Browns vs. Commanders

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Chubb is almost ready to return as he continues his long rehab. Significantly, this is probably the only good news for the Browns lately as they attempt to navigate an offense that has struggled.

Watson has struggled, with 727 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing 22 times for 117 yards and a score. Consequently, his bad play has cost the Browns a lot. Ford has been adequate, rushing 39 times for 203 yards and a touchdown while catching 17 passes for 85 yards. Meanwhile, Jeudy has 18 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown, while Cooper has tallied 16 for 148 and two touchdowns. Elijah Moore has added 12 catches for 81 yards.

The defense is still playing great. Ultimately, four players are the best of the bunch. Myles Garrett has tallied nine solo tackles and four sacks. Za'Darius Smith has also added seven solo tackles and two sacks. Jordan Hicks will be out this week, and that is a big loss as he has 11 solo tackles. Lastly, Grant Delpit has remained strong, with 17 solo tackles.

The Browns will cover the spread if Watson can avoid making mistakes and Ford can run the ball efficiently. Then, the defense must prevent Daniels from dominating them.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Commanders are hot because everything is working. Amazingly, Daniels and the running backs have made a lot of great plays as they have steamrolled opponents.

Daniels has passed for 897 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 46 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns. Remarkably, he has made strides in his rookie season and will look to keep it going. Robinson has rushed 66 times for 307 yards and three touchdowns while catching eight passes for 68 yards. Meanwhile, McLaurin has 19 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Zack Ertz has tallied 15 catches for 150 yards.

The defense has been excellent. Ultimately, several players stand out. Dorance Armstrong has tallied three solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Clint Ferrell has added four solo tackles and two sacks. Jonathan Allen has delivered, with seven solo tackles and one sack.

The Commanders will cover the spread if Daniels and friends continue to run wild. Then, the defense must continue to make good plays and make life difficult for Watson.

Final Browns-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Browns lead the head-to-head series 35-12-1. Significantly, the Browns won the last matchup 24-10 in their most recent battle on January 1, 2023, at FedEx Field. The Commanders are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Browns. Also, the Commanders are 3-2 over their past five games at home against the Browns.

The Browns are 1-3 against the spread, while the Commanders are 3-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Browns are 1-1 against the spread on the road, while the Commanders are 1-0 against the odds at home. The Browns look discombobulated while the Commanders are on fire. It's tough to go against that. We're taking the Commanders to cover the spread.

Final Browns-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Washington Commanders -3 (-120)