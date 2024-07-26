Bruce Springsteen helped a fan propose at a recent concert in London, England, with the E Street Band during a recent stop on their 2024 tour.

Wembley Stadium’s X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of the moment. Springsteen was in the crowd when someone said they would propose if he gave him his harmonica. He obliged, and Springsteen successfully helped this man propose. Now, the real question is whether or not the Boss will get an invite to the wedding.

Bruce Springsteen 2024 tour

Currently, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are about to play their final show on the 2024 European leg of their tour. A couple of weeks later, they will come back to North America for 15 shows. After that, they will return to Europe for four last shows.

The current Springsteen tour began on February 1, 2023. It was initially supposed to end earlier. However, due to health issues from the Boss and his band alike, the tour had to be postponed for several dates.

The tour is slated to conclude on July 3, 2025, with a show in Milan, Italy. By that point, six legs and 118 total shows will have been played.

Backing Springsteen on the tour are familiar E Street Band faces such as Steven Van Zandt, Garry Tallent, Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Max Weinberg, and Patti Scialfa.

Each night, Springsteen and the E Street Band combine songs from their back catalog as well as the greatest hits. Additionally, songs from Springsteen’s recent releases, Letter to You and Only the Strong Survive, are included as well.

The tour is notable for being the first with the E Street Band in nearly eight years. This is due to Springsteen on Broadway, the pandemic, and other factors.

Their last proper tour was the River Tour from 2016-17. It was in celebration of the title album’s 35th anniversary.

Who is he?

Throughout his career, Springsteen has won 20 Grammy Awards and been nominated for 51 total awards. His most recent nomination came at the 2024 ceremony. Only the Strong Survive was up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. He lost to Laufey’s Bewitched.

He made his debut in 1973 with Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Springsteen followed that up with The Wild, the Innocent, and the E Street Shuffle later that year.

In 1975, Springsteen found his greatest success with Born to Run. The album featured several of his greatest hits, including the title track, “Thunder Road,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.”

In total, the Boss has released 21 studio albums. Since 2019, he has released three albums — Western Stars, Letter to You, and Only the Strong Survive.

Besides his several headlining tours, Springsteen has also embarked on a concert residency. Springsteen on Broadway began on October 3, 2017, and originally concluded on December 15, 2018.

However, after the pandemic, Springsteen picked up the residency for more shows. It began — this time from the St. James Theatre as opposed to the Walter Kerr Theatre — on June 26, 2021. The residency officially came to a close on September 4, 2021.

Throughout the show, Springsteen played stripped-down renditions of his iconic songs. In between the songs, Springsteen would tell various stories from his legendary career.