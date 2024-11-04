During the latest stop on their tour in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band opened with a song for the first time ever.

The change-up occurred during the Boss’ November 3, 2024, show in Toronto. They opened with “She’s the One” from his 1975 Born to Run album.

While the song has been performed 606 times by Springsteen, according to Setlist.fm, the November 3 show marked the first time he used it as an opener.

The current leg of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour has been filled with surprise openers. During their show on Halloween night, they performed a cover of Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” from the iconic movie.

Later in the show, Springsteen and his band performed a couple of songs written on a fan’s sign. The first song was “Sherry Darling” from The River and the second was “If I Was the Priest” from Letter to You.

Previously, the Boss has only played “If I Was the Priest” nine times. It became a somewhat regular part of the setlist in the 2024 slate of shows, being performed seven times.

Another surprise in the setlist was “Meeting Across the River” being performed. It was last performed for the first time since 2016 during their Asbury Park show. The song opened the first encore and was a nice addition to the setlist.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s ongoing tour

Currently, Springsteen and the E Street Band are on their first tour since The River Tour ended in 2017. The tour started on February 1, 2023, with a show in Tampa, Florida.

They then toured North America before heading to Europe. They then returned to North America again before performing a second European leg.

Due to some health issues, Springsteen and the E Street Band have had to delay some dates of the tour, hence why it is continuing into 2025. The band is wrapping up the third North American leg of the tour in Canada and will head to Europe for a final slew of shows next year.

As of the time of this writing, the tour is supposed to conclude on July 3, 2025, in Milan, Italy. Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform two shows at San Siro Stadium on June 30 and July 2.

To commemorate the tour, Disney+ released a documentary titled Road Diary. It follows the band as they rehearse ahead of the tour starting in 2023.

Bruce Springsteen’s setlist from the November 3, 2024, show in Toronto

Below is the full setlist from Springsteen’s November 3, 2024, show.

“She’s the One”

“Prove It All Night”

“Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?”

“Ghosts”

“Sherry Darling” (sign request)

“Letter to You”

“The Promised Land”

“Hungry Heart”

“If I Was the Priest” (sign request)

“Youngstown”

“Long Walk Home”

“The E Street Shuffle”

“Nightshift” (Commodores cover)

“Last Man Standing”

“Backstreets”

“Because the Nights’ (Patti Smith Group cover)

“Wrecking Ball”

“The Rising”

“Badlands”

“Thunder Road”

Encore

“Meeting Across the River”

“Jungleland”

“Born to Run”

“Bobby Jean”

“Dancing in the Dark”

“Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”

“Twist and Shout” (the Top Notes cover)

Encore 2