Bruce Springsteen is in 'great shape,' says E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt amid Springsteen's recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

Bruce Springsteen has gotten a big health update from the E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt.

The Boss will come back stronger

A couple of months ago, Springsteen had to postpone his 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band. This was due to Springsteen recovering from peptic ulcer disease.

One of the E Street Band's core members, Steven Van Zandt, who has been with Springsteen since 1975, gave a health update on the Boss. He spoke to People at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. He revealed that Springsteen is in “great shape” and claims that “We're gonna come back strong than ever in March.”

“It was a very, very intense first six months of the tour — maybe our most intense ever,” Van Zandt. “And so we're gonna come back with that same intensity, and it's gonna be great.”

He continued by talking about the experience of getting back on the road with Springsteen and the E Street Band. “Well, it's wonderful, isn't it? Because we were gone for seven years. So, you know, we weren't really sure what was gonna happen,” he said. “It could have been like, ‘E Street who?'

“But we came back stronger than ever in terms of the business, in terms of enthusiasm. Everything sold out immediately,” he continued. “So it was a wonderful surprise and, I think, just a tribute to the craft.”

Van Zandt then spoke about the lasting impact of Bruce Springsteen's music — claiming that they “hold up so well.” He then reflected on rock legends such as the Rolling Stones and the Beatles releasing new music recently. “And look [at] what's happening this week, in the past two weeks,” he said. “We had a new Rolling Stones record, a new Beatles record… It just shows that people who work on their craft tend to last a while.”

The “Springsteen and E Street band 2023” tour was the first time since 2017 that they toured together. The tour commenced on February 1, 2023, with a show in Tampa, Florida. It will continue through November 22, 2024.