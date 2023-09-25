Iconic Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming shared heartfelt insights into her husband's battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In a recent interview, Emma revealed the challenges her family faces as they grapple with Bruce's illness. She emphasized that understanding the disease and being open about it was important in dealing with the situation. “When you know what the disease is from a medical standpoint, it sort of all makes sense.”

Emma, who shares two young daughters with Bruce, explained that they've fostered an environment of honesty and openness in their household. When asked how she broached the subject with their children, she emphasized the importance of dispelling any stigma or shame attached to dementia.

However, when it comes to Bruce's own awareness of his condition, Emma admitted, “Hard to know.” The uncertainty surrounding his comprehension adds to the complexity of their journey.

Emma also reflected on accepting Bruce Willis' dementia condition. She described it as both a blessing and a curse. She acknowledged that understanding what was happening to Bruce allowed her to come to terms with the situation, though it didn't lessen the emotional pain.

“There are so many beautiful things happening in our lives. It is just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so that I can see what is happening around us.”

When asked what Bruce Willis is teaching their daughters amid a battle with dementia, Emma lauded him as “the gift that keeps on giving.” She also emphasized the lessons of love, patience, and resilience he imparts to their family.