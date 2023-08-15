Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, has shared a candid update about her ongoing struggle as she cares for her husband amid Bruce Willis' battle with dementia, according to HollywoodReporter. The Willis family publicly revealed in 2022 that the 68-year-old star was diagnosed with aphasia and decided to retire from acting due to his condition. Since then, Emma Heming Willis has taken on the role of caregiver, facing the emotional challenges that come with this devastating disease.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, the 45-year-old founder of Make Time Wellness addressed fellow “care partners” and offered a glimpse into her journey. Despite appearing to handle everything well, she made it clear that it's far from easy. Emma tearfully explained the reason behind her request for people in similar situations to share photos of “something beautiful,” revealing how these images have brought her moments of happiness and respite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

Acknowledging the heaviness that often comes with caregiving, she stressed the importance of breaking up negative thoughts and focusing on positivity.

“I know it looks like I’m out living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can,” she shared.

Her efforts aren't just for herself but also for her two children with Bruce and for Bruce himself, as she believes he would want her to continue living life fully.

Emma went on to admit that despite appearances, she is struggling. She emphasized that her intention is not to appear “good” but to put her best foot forward for the sake of her family and herself. Emma and Bruce Willis married in 2009 and are parents to two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Bruce also has three adult children from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.