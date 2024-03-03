Emma Heming Willis is having issues with reporting on her family and husband, Bruce Willis, regarding his FTD diagnosis.
It was made clear Sunday when she took to Instagram to post about her feelings, Deadline reports. The frustrations revolve around the media reporting inaccurate details on Bruce, his status, their home life, and the problem with posting false information.
Emma Heming's IG story about Bruce Willis and misinformation
In an IG story, she wrote, “It's Sunday morning and I'm triggered. I just got click-baited. I'm scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline that had to do with my own family. The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can tell you, that is far from the truth.”
She added, “I need society and whoever is writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that, ‘That's it. It's over. Let's pack it up. Nothing else to see here, we're done.' No. It is the complete opposite of that, okay?”
In the post, she wrote, “Here's what I've come to understand is that we are being educated by the wrong people. People that have an opinion versus an experience. People that have not taken the time to properly educate themselves on any kind of neurocognitive disease. Why can I be so bold and say that? Because I see headline after headline and blurbs of misinformation. I”m not even talking about my family, I'm used to the craziness of these farfetched headlines and stories. I'm just talking about baseline dementia awareness and what's being fed to the public.”
Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February of 2023. Since then, Emma has been posting updates on his condition by sharing moments, such as a Niagara Falls photo on Valentine's Day, them at Disneyland, and much more.