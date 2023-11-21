Bruce Willis' daughters posted on social media and have openly been discussing going through their father's FTD dementia with him.

Dementia is an awful disease, and it's been rough on Bruce Willis' daughters, Rumer and Tallulah.

Rumer posted an Instagram photo of her father holding her when she was a child. It says, “Really missing my papa today.” Plus, it has a crying emoji.

Bruce Willis' daughters' heartbreaking social media posts

Bruce's daughter Tallulah also posted about him on Instagram.

The Willis family released a statement back in February about their father's diagnosis, which is on the AFTD (The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) website.

Part of the statement reads, “As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it.”

“For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update,” the statement added.

From there, it goes into Bruce's condition in more detail.

As for the daughters, beyond their social media posts, Tallulah recently talked about her dad on television.

According to PEOPLE, daughter Tallulah opened up about her dad's ordeal living with FTD on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“He is the same, which I think in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for. I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me, which is really special,” Tallulah said to host Barrymore.

We all wish Bruce Willis and his family the best of luck going through this ordeal with such a devastating disease.