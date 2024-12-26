ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Eastern Conference clash as the Boston Bruins face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Bruins come into the game at 19-13-4 on the year, which is good for third in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Washington Capitals. Justin Brazeau got the scoring started on a goal in the first period, but the Capitals would tie the game in the second. In the third, the Bruins would score three times in five minutes to take the 4-1 victory. Still, David Pastrnak was injured in the game, but Brad Marchand made light of the injury, giving hope it was not series.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 14-15-6 on the year, which is good for fifth in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced former teammate Patrick Laine and the Montreal Canadiens. The Blue Jackets took the 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Canadiens would strike back, and the game would be tied at three heading into the third period. There, the Canadiens struck just 20 seconds into the period to take the lead, but the Blue Jackets would come back and win the game 4-3.

Here are the Bruins-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Blue Jackets Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline: -154

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Bruins vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak leads the way from the top line for the Bruins, having the most assists and points this year. He has 12 goals and 23 assists, good for 35 points. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Zacha and Justin Brazeau. Zacha has eight goals and eight assists on the year, while Brazeau has seven goals and eight assists this year.

Meanwhile, it is Brad Marchand who is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. Currently playing on the second line, he has 15 goals and 15 assists on the year. He is joined by Elias Lindholm, who has six goals and 12 assists on the year, third on the team in points. The Bruins also get production on offense from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy has five goals and 11 assists on the year, while Mason Lohrei has a goal and 14 assists this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 12-10-2 with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He has won three of his last four games but has been above .900 in save percentage in just two of them.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Kirill Marchenko who leads the team in scoring, playing on the first line. Marchenko leads the team in goals and points while being tied for the team lead in assists this year. He comes in with 13 goals and 24 assists, good for 37 points. He also has a goal and ten assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Sean Monahan. Monahan is third on the team in points, coming in with 11 goals and 20 assists, with three goals and two assists on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Dmitri Voronko, who has ten goals and nine assists this year.

Meanwhile, Zach Werenski has been great this year. He comes in with 11 goals and 24 assists, sitting second on the team in points. He has five goals and nine assists on the power play. Damon Severson has six goals and 11 assists on the year, also providing production from the blue line. Finally, Cole Sillinger has six goals and 14 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 10-9-3 on the year with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. While he did struggle in his last start, he has had some solid starts as of late. He has two starts in his last five above .950 in save percentage, including stopping 40 of 42 shots against New Jersey.

Final Bruins-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Bruins come in as favorites in odds in this NHL game. Still, the Bruins are scoring just 2.64 goals per game, while sitting 31st on the power play. They are also 16th in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, Columbus is scoring 3.31 goals per game and is 22nd in the NHL on the power play. While the defense has struggled, giving up 3.63 goals per game, they should be able to outscore the Bruins in this one.

Final Bruins-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (-128)