In an international musical collaboration that spans three continents and has their legions of super fans rather enthused, South Korean K-pop legend Jung Kook from BTS is teaming up with Australian rapper The Kid Laroi and British rapper Central Cee for a new smash single, “Too Much”. They just dropped the music video for the upbeat track on The Kid Laroi's YouTube channel.

Indeed the pairing of these three recording stars sharing vocals on a new anthem may be too much for their notoriously intense fan bases to handle. The song represents a melding of their unique styles and homelands, with Central Cee representing the U.K., Jung Kook representing South Korea and The Kid Laroi representing Australia.

The catchy chorus poses questions to the listener like, “If we had the chance and the time to spend, would you do it again?/ Would you do it again? Was it too much?”

The release comes at a pivotal time for these artists. The Kid Laroi's new LP, The First Time, is due out in November. He has already released a series of CDs and merchandise centered around the “Too Much” collaboration, which are available via his website.

Jung Kook is readying his much-publicized debut solo album, Golden, out on November 3. Other A-list artists are lining up to collaborate on that one. Jack Harlow, Major Lazer and DJ Snake have all previously been announced as featured artists on the 11-song album.

In addition, Ed Sheeran has a co-writing credit on the announced song “Yes or No” along with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid. And David Stewart, one of the songwriters of the BTS smash single “Dynamite,” is also writing two new tracks, “Shot Glass of Tears” and “Too Sad to Dance.”

Give this super-pairing of BTS' Jung Kook, The Kid Laroi and Central Cee a listen and see for yourselves if it's all just “Too Much”!