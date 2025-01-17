The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2024 season with hopes of returning to the playoffs after a resilient 2023 campaign. However, their postseason run ended in a heartbreaking 23-20 Wild Card loss to the Washington Commanders. Despite flashes of brilliance, the Bucs fell short due to missed opportunities and struggles against a tough Commanders offense. With the offseason now here, the focus shifts to free agency. Tampa Bay must make key decisions to strengthen both sides of the ball. They must target players who can address weaknesses and ensure a more successful 2025 season. Here’s a look at potential free agent targets to help the Bucs rebound from their playoff exit.

A Mixed Bag

The Buccaneers are entering a lengthy offseason after a regular season that, despite its promising finish, ended with disappointment. The team made a remarkable recovery from a 4-6 start. They finished 10-7 to clinch the NFC South title and secure the third seed in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay now finds itself at a crossroads. Credit must be given to the franchise for identifying Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback and locking him into an extension. That's a move that paid off given his strong performance in 2023. After losing Brady to retirement, there were doubts about whether the team could recover. However, Mayfield helped stabilize the offense.

Looking ahead, the focus will shift to the offseason decisions that could shape the team’s future. A critical point of attention will be the head coach position. Todd Bowles completed his third season with the Buccaneers. Once again, though, the team was eliminated early from the playoffs.

Sure, he’s led the Bucs to three consecutive NFC South titles. That said, his overall record of 27-24, coupled with a 1-3 playoff record, raises questions about his long-term effectiveness. Despite the team’s division titles, some key positions, particularly in the secondary, have not shown much improvement under his leadership. Antoine Winfield Jr, for example, took a step back in 2024. He dealt with injuries and was used in various roles without a clear development path.

Here we'll look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL free agency targets after their playoff loss vs. the Washington Commanders.

Key Offensive Retention

The Buccaneers' priority should be reinforcing their receiving corps. As such, Chris Godwin should be retained. Godwin has been a cornerstone of Tampa Bay's offense since his Pro Bowl year in 2019. Sure, he hasn’t made another Pro Bowl since. However, he was on track for a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season before an ankle injury ended his 2024 campaign prematurely.

Despite missing the final 10 games, Godwin still showcased his value. His presence, along with Mike Evans, provides stability in the receiving unit. Even though rookie Jalen McMillan stepped up with seven touchdowns in the second half of the season, retaining Godwin would give the Buccaneers a stronger chance at playoff success in 2025.

Strengthening the Secondary

The Buccaneers also need to address their secondary. Yes, the defense had strong moments in 2024. However, the secondary struggled against high-powered offenses. Charvarius Ward, cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers, is an ideal free agent target. Sure, his 2024 season hasn’t been as strong as previous years. Still, Ward’s overall body of work makes him a valuable asset on the market. With teammate Deommodore Lenoir receiving a contract extension, it seems likely that Ward will be leaving San Francisco. His experience and ability to lock down top receivers could help solidify Tampa Bay's defensive backfield.

Versatile Linebacker

Another area for improvement is linebacker depth. Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles would be an excellent addition. Baun's rise from a one-year deal to a starting inside linebacker and eventual Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors is a testament to his talent and versatility. His ability to play both as a pass rusher and in coverage would greatly enhance the Buccaneers' linebacker corps. Now, yes, Baun has expressed loyalty to Philadelphia for giving him an opportunity. However, he is expected to explore free agency for a potentially lucrative deal. Adding him would bring both depth and playmaking ability to the Bucs’ defense.

Seasoned Pass Rusher

To further bolster the defense, the Buccaneers should target veteran pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Despite a short 2024 season due to a foot injury, Lawrence remains a high-impact player. Known for his leadership and playmaking ability, Lawrence has been a cornerstone of Dallas’ defense. Although he’s 32 and has a history of injuries, his experience and presence on the field make him a desirable target. Adding a seasoned pass rusher like Lawrence could elevate the Bucs’ pass rush. Pairing him with Calijah Kancey would create a more disruptive defensive front.

The Path Forward

As the Buccaneers look to bounce back in 2025, free agency will be crucial. By targeting Chris Godwin, Charvarius Ward, Zack Baun, and DeMarcus Lawrence, Tampa Bay could address key weaknesses in their roster and bring in proven talent. These strategic moves could help the Bucs stay competitive in the NFC and make a deeper playoff push next season. For Tampa Bay, the 2025 offseason is pivotal—success in free agency will be vital for shaping their future.