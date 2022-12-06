By Jonathan Alfano · 5 min read

For most of Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, it seemed that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season from hell would continue. The Buccaneers trailed their division rival for more than three quarters, and while the defense played well enough, the offense could do nothing. Tampa Bay was well on its way to a 5-7 record, and the sting of losing to its most-hated foe again would only sting more.

Then, Tampa Bay finally came alive in the final five minutes of the game. The defense made the key stops it needed, and Tom Brady led the offense on two late touchdown drives. Brady hit rookie running back Rachaad White for the game-winning touchdown with three seconds remaining to complete the Bucs’ remarkable comeback and stun the Saints.

It may have been extremely ugly, but Tampa Bay got a badly needed win. At 6-6, the Buccaneers are a now a game and a half ahead of the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead. Meanwhile, the Saints fell to 4-9 on the season, and their already slim playoff hopes grew even slimmer.

Without further ado, let’s grade each Buccaneers unit’s performance from Monday night against the Saints to cap off Week 13.

Rushing Offense

Tampa Bay has had the league’s worst run game this season, and it’s not even close. The Buccaneers average a mere 73.3 rushing yards per game, more than 10 yards fewer than the next-worst rushing team, the Los Angeles Chargers. In fact, the Bucs were on pace to be the worst rushing team in NFL history before slightly improving in recent weeks.

On Monday, Bucs fans saw more of the same as Tampa Bay had just 76 rushing yards all night. Leonard Fournette led the way with 10 carries for 49 yards, while White had nine carries for 28 yards. The longest run of the night was a 10-yard gain by Fournette on the final drive.

The Bucs have never been a great running team with Brady at the helm, but this season has been especially bad. They may have been able to win on Monday, but the run game did not contribute much. If Tampa Bay wants to salvage this season, the run game needs to improve drastically.

Grade: C-

Passing Offense

For about 55 minutes, Tampa Bay’s passing offense would have easily earned an F. Tom Brady had under 200 passing yards with no touchdowns and an interception, and missed many key throws. The Saints’ defense, which has consistently frustrated Brady in his Buccaneers tenure, was doing so yet again.

Then in the last five minutes, Brady showed why he’s the GOAT. Brady was nearly perfect on Tampa Bay’s final two drives, completing 14-of-19 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. At 45 years old, Brady proved he is still the epitome of clutch.

Down 16-3 with 5:21 remaining, Tom Brady went 14 of 19 for 118 yards and 2 TDs. He was 2 of 2 for 13 yards and a TD on third down. 45 years old, doing what he did when he was 24. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 6, 2022

Chris Godwin led the team with eight catches for 63 yards, while Mike Evans had four catches for 59 yards. Both running backs had six catches, with Fournette going for 32 yards and White going for 41 and the game-winning touchdown. Rookie tight end Cade Otton also had six catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

While the passing game was clicking in the final minutes, that doesn’t change the fact that it was dreadful for three and a half quarters. Still, it came alive when it needed to most, which is enough to bump the grade up a bit.

Grade: B-

Rushing Defense

Tampa Bay’s run game was bad on Monday, but New Orleans’ was even worse. The Saints could do nothing on the ground, finishing the game with a mere 66 rushing yards. Mark Ingram was the leading rusher 27 yards on seven carries, including a seven-yard rush that was the Saints’ longest of the night.

The biggest factor in New Orleans’ ineffective running game was Alvin Kamara’s disappearing act. The star running back had 12 carries for just 26 yards and didn’t do much in the passing game either. This game continued a recent cold streak for Kamara, as he has not had over 50 rushing yards since the Raiders game on Oct. 30.

The Buccaneers’ run defense hasn’t looked as dominant as years past, when it routinely finished at the top of the league, but it resembled that old form on Monday. That run defense is the key to Tampa Bay’s success and needs to be at its best down the stretch.

Grade: A

Passing Defense

Tampa Bay’s pass defense was a mixed bag on Monday night. On one hand, the Buccaneers allowed Andy Dalton to complete 20-of-28 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. They also let Taysom Hill get wide open behind the defense on the Saints’ lone touchdown.

On the other hand, the defense buckled down when it needed to do so. The Bucs got the key stops down the stretch, especially on the final drive. Carl Nassib had a huge sack to force a long-yardage situation, and Keanu Neal made a game-saving play by knocking the ball out of Hill’s hands on a crucial third down.

.@Buccaneers@Keanu_Neal with this hit on Taysom Hill to separate Hill from the ball and possibly save the Buc Season. In the 2022 Buc Story you have to include this Stick!!! #BaldysBreakdownspic.twitter.com/mShpEFcFvg — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 6, 2022

Like the Bucs’ passing offense, the passing defense stepped up when it needed to most. It wasn’t the best performance, but the clutch factor boosts it up quite a bit.

Grade: B

Special Teams

Tampa Bay’s special teams unit had a solid game on Monday, but nothing more. Ryan Succop was perfect with one field goal and two extra points, Jake Camarda averaged nearly 50 yards per punt, and Jaelon Darden didn’t do much in the return game. Aside from one play where Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 42 yards, the Buccaneers’ special teams unit had a good Week 13.

Grade: B+

Overall

The Buccaneers may have earned a much-needed Week 13 win over a division rival, but the same issues that have plagued them all season still persist. They haven’t played a full 60 minutes, the offense has been anemic and they need to rely on Tom Brady playing God to win. Tampa Bay should take this win and be thankful to get back to .500, but there is still plenty to improve.

Grade: B-