The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought valiantly against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, but they ended up suffering a 30-24 overtime defeat when all was said and done. The overtime coin flip proved to be the deciding factor in the Bucs loss, and when looking back at the game, quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed his strategy for that pivotal decision.

With overtime getting underway, the Bucs got to choose heads or tails at the start of the period since they were the visitor at Arrowhead Stadium. Mayfield incorrectly chose tails, which allowed the Chiefs to receive the ball and promptly go down the field to score the game-winning touchdown. As he hilariously shared, though, Mayfield only called tails because he called heads in their previous overtime contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I did heads in Atlanta. I thought I'd switch it up. I think if I go back and talk to somebody, the odds to go for heads again [were] better. Also, the rain, the coin stuck in the mud, I think it might've had an extra bounce if it was dry, so conditions – there's a lot that factors into it. It just sucks not being able to have a chance to go win the game at that point – not knowing that, but not getting the first shot at it is really the disappointing part which is why the coin toss kind of decided what the game was going to do and the outcome of it. It is what it is.” – Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers.com

Baker Mayfield may need to change coin flip strategy

After Mayfield incorrectly called heads in the Bucs overtime loss to the Falcons in their first matchup of the year, he decided to switch things up against the Chiefs. The result, unfortunately, stayed the same, as Mayfield made the incorrect call both times, and Tampa Bay ended up allowing a game-winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime in both instances.

At 4-5, things aren't looking great for the Buccaneers, and it's fair to wonder how different things would have been if they had managed to pick up just one overtime victory over either the Chiefs or Falcons. Unfortunately, Mayfield can only second guess his decisions ahead of another tough clash in Week 10 when Tampa Bay takes on the San Francisco 49ers.