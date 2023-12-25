Game recognizes game.

Mike Evans has been on a tear for the past decade. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weapon has now reached an exclusive club of players to have notched 1,000 receiving yards after 10 years. He completely scorched the Jacksonville Jaguars who looked lost on the field. His performance with Baker Mayfield was so dominant that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had to give him his flowers.

“My guy @MikeEvans13_back at it again!!! TOO DAMN GOOD,” was the hyped reaction of LeBron James.

The Lakers star, much like every Buccaneers fan, was left in awe of Mike Evans' job. He was storming his way against the Jaguars secondary and toyed with them. This got him 86 receiving yards on just seven receptions. All of this added up to an average gain of 12.3 yards per play. Two touchdowns were the extremely sweet cherries on top of his insane performance.

Baker Mayfield also carved out the way for the Buccaneers to succeed. He was efficient in the face of a defensive unit that was not capable of moving him. This prompted him to dart 26 completions on just 35 passing attempts. He also threw for 283 yards with two of those drives leading them straight to the end zone for six points.

The Buccaneers duo is proving to be scary as the season's end looms. If Evans does stay within the Buccaneers system, it might only take a blink of an eye until he chases Jerry Rice's record. For now, they should focus on trying to notch a good record for the year.