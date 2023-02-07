Everyone has an opinion about the retirement of Tom Brady, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not hesitant to share his. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his intentions to step away from the game of football last Wednesday, sharing his thoughts on a short video.

Since Brady made the same announcement last year, only to return days later, there are some who are skeptical about how serious he is with his retirement plans.

On The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers appears to be on the side of Brady calling it quits for good.

"I have a ton of respect for Tom Brady and what he's accomplished.. it doesn't feel like there's gonna be a change of heart this time"@AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on @TomBrady retiring #PMSinAZpic.twitter.com/0a553c0OmH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023

It’s logical to feel the way Rodgers does if the two retirement announcements are looked at side-by-side. When it happened last year, Brady wasn’t in control of the narrative because stories were broken by NFL insiders. Afterwards, Brady came back and said he’s returning for his 23rd season, it wasn’t out of the ordinary to feel he was doing so to spite those reports. What followed was a campaign that saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggle throughout, and Brady went through a messy divorce in the middle of it.

Fast forward to this time around, and things before this announcement were much calmer. There wasn’t a whole bunch of fanfare, and Brady was able to do things on his terms. He walked along a beach, sat down and posted a short video that was straight and to the point. Another thing is the fact he is 45-years-old.

Yes, it’s possible there could be a change of heart, but Rodgers isn’t alone with the feeling of Brady not coming back.