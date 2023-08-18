The Tampa Bay Buccaneers underwent some changes with Tom Brady retiring and Leonard Fournette leaving for free agency. But, one constant is wide receiver Mike Evans, who has been a steady presence in the offense. However, this is Evans' final year on his contract, so his future with Tampa Bay remains in question.

With the NFL season around the corner, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht admitted he wants Evans here long-term, per Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

“I can’t see Mike playing anywhere else. I hope and think we can figure something out so he can retire a Buc. We want Mike to be here long term.”

That's a good sign for the Buccaneers and Evans, and it turns out that there have been discussions on a new deal. Since coming into the NFL following a terrific career at Texas A&M, Evans has been consistent, even with a revolving door at quarterback until Brady arrived.

He has produced 1,000-yard seasons in each of his nine seasons in the NFL and has made the Pro Bowl four times. Last year, he had 77 catches for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, it looks like Baker Mayfield will be the team's starting quarterback, as long as Kyle Trask doesn't win the job. Nonetheless, Evans should be one of, if not the top target on offense.

It sure seems both parties want to remain together for years to come, so it will be interesting to see how the future plays out for Mike Evans and the Buccaneers.