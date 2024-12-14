The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, improving to 7-6 on the season and taking a one-game lead in the NFC South. Baker Mayfield tied his career-high mark for touchdown passes in a season at 28 with a three-TD effort against the Raiders, while also turning the ball over three times.

Ultimately the Bucs were powered to victory by a gritty performance from running back Rachaad White, who racked up 109 hard-fought total yards and two scores Sunday. But the third-year rusher will have to fork over tens of thousands of hard-earned dollars to the league after getting hit with a massive fine.

The NFL slapped White with a $45,020 unnecessary roughness fine for lowering his helmet and making contact with a Raiders’ defender, per insider Tom Pelissero on X.

Expand Tweet

White has joined the $45,020 running backs club, as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Zach Charbonnet have all been fined that amount for using their helmets to initiate contact. The league has made a concerted effort to crack down on offensive players leading with their helmets this season.

Dallas Cowboys’ backup QB Trey Lance was fined $22,511 for a similar infraction last month. And the NFL busted Kansas City Chiefs’ RB Isiah Pacheco for leading with his helmet back in Week 1. Pacheco, however, was only fined $5,582 despite committing the same infraction that cost his fellow rushers $45K.

Buccaneers’ back Rachaad White ran a little too hard in Week 14

The NFL is a confusing place. While football is inherently violent, and is celebrated for that violence, the league has a responsibility to protect its players. This season, the NFL has gone to great lengths to emphasize player safety. Or, at least, it’s issued fines for unnecessary roughness at an unprecedented rate.

This is a dichotomy that running backs have had to navigate in 2024. In Week 14, White was celebrated for dishing out punishment, as Kyle Brandt praised him as the week’s angriest runner for this nasty finish. But later he was fined for another nasty finish that wasn’t flagged on the field and was gleefully described as an “all-world collision” by the announcer.

The Buccaneers would likely be more than happy to pay White’s fine as the hard-nosed back stepped up for the team with rookie RB Bucky Irving compromised. Irving was able to suit up for the Bucs in Week 14 despite a hip injury but he was forced to leave the contest early with a back problem. In his absence, White dominated the ground game, leading Tampa Bay to a much needed win.

While the Buccaneers are hopeful that Irving can play in Week 15, the team may need to lean on White again. Irving is listed as questionable after getting in a limited practice on Friday. The first-year rusher will be a game-time decision as the Bucs travel to Los Angeles to take on the 8-5 Chargers.