The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a thrilling 27-20 Week One victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Isaiah Likely nearly sent the game to overtime with a last second touchdown reception but the Ravens’ tight end had his toe on the boundary, nullifying the game-tying score.

Baltimore was able to hold an explosive Chiefs offense in check for the most part, although Kansas City did get solid production from third-year running back Isiah Pacheco. The hard-nosed runner carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, adding two receptions for an additional 33 yards through the air.

Despite playing well in the Chiefs’ season-opening win, Pacheco’s wallet is a bit lighter this week. The NFL fined the RB for unnecessary roughness for lowering his head to initiate contact at the end of a run in the third quarter, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. Even though the illegal hit wasn’t called during the game, it will cost Pacheco $5,582. The league is focusing more on offensive unnecessary roughness this season, per Pelissero.

This isn’t the first time Pacheco has violated league policy and been fined as a result. Last season the Chiefs RB1 was hit with a $4,943 fine for throwing a punch in a game against the Green Bay Packers. In that instance, officials spotted the infraction and threw a flag. Pacheco was ejected from the contest and fined the following week.

NFL catches illegal hit by Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco that the refs missed

Pacheco isn’t facing any discipline from the league beyond the fine, which is good news for the Chiefs as they prepare for a showdown at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase sparked some controversy this week by saying the Bengals and not the Chiefs were the team to beat in the AFC. Kansas City will no doubt be looking to make a statement when the rivals clash in Week Two.

While Pacheco was on the receiving end of a Week One fine, he was also on the receiving end of a Week One hit that drew a fine. The NFL slapped Ravens’ linebacker Odafe Oweh with a $20,050 fine for his fourth quarter illegal hit on the Kansas City back, according to the Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer on X. Like Pacheco’s infraction, Oweh’s illegal hit was not flagged by officials.

The Chiefs selected Pacheco with the 251st overall pick in the 2022 draft. Despite being taken in the seventh round, the Rutgers standout has proven to be a high-energy, physical back who finishes runs. His punishing style has led to him topping Kansas City’s depth chart but it has also cost him some time on the field. Pacheco was limited to 14 games last season as he dealt with a shoulder injury. He carried the ball 205 times for 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, adding 44 receptions for 244 yards and two additional scores.