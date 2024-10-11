The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a long break to think about and learn from their stinging Thursday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. The alternative to adjusting their focus and cleaning up their mistakes could be another crushing divisional defeat this Sunday afternoon. Beyond preparation, the Bucs could use a bit of good fortune on the injury report. That might not happen as far as the running back room is concerned, however.

Rachaad White continues to be hampered by a foot issue. After being a limited practice participant on Wednesday, the 2022 third-round draft pick was sidelined in Thursday's session. He is now in serious jeopardy of missing the team's Week 6 clash with the New Orleans Saints.

White first suffered the injury against the Falcons, but there was the belief that a 10-day reprieve from NFL action could afford him enough time to heal. While that could still be the case, late-week downgrades often portend bad news. He continued to struggle as a ball-carrier through the first few weeks of the season but was highly efficient against both Atlanta and the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Arizona State star also adds value as a pass-catcher, enabling Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense to set up favorable third-down situations.

Head coach Todd Bowles might have someone he can trust to carry the burden in the backfield, though.

Buccaneers may have to lean more on their rookie

Despite committing a costly fumble that prevented the Bucs from finishing off the Falcons in Week 5, rookie Bucky Irving is proving himself to be an impactful back. He is averaging 5.6 yards per carry with one touchdown through the first five games of his NFL career. His workload could be due for a big bump in the Crescent City if White stays on this current trajectory.

Tampa Bay still has a couple of days before it is forced to adjust its game plan. Either way, expect Irving and the Buccaneers (3-2) to be seeking redemption for last Thursday's stumble when they battle the Saints (2-3).