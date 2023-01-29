Rob Gronkowski has plenty of comments about Tom Brady’s future in the NFL, especially with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB still mulling what he’s going to do after another failed season.

In his latest interview, Gronk was asked which is more likely: him unretiring and returning to the game for the second time or Brady calling it a career. Amusingly enough, he mentioned that it’s the latter.

“I would say the more likely scenario is Tom Brady retiring,” Gronk shared, per The Spun.

Does that mean Brady is retiring this offseason? Not really. What Rob Gronkowski is saying here that he’s unlikely to back out of his decision to leave the game for good.

It is also worth noting that Tom Brady has yet to make a decision. He even went on a NSFW rant recently as he emphasized that he still doesn’t know what he wants to do. With that said, it’s unlikely he has talked about his decision with Rob Gronkowski no matter how close they are as friends.

At 45 years old and after having accomplished everything there is to get for him in the NFL, Brady has nothing left to prove and can certainly retire in peace. Nonetheless, considering how competitive he is and how his 2022 season ended–which is definitely not the best way to bid goodbye–the possibility remains that he could return. TB12 has been linked for a potential move to the Las Vegas Raiders, though as mentioned, nothing is certain at the moment.