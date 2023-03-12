Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin around, Russell Gage doesn’t get as much hype when it comes to Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Tampa Bay has proven he is a valuable member of the team. As the Buccaneers look to build their post-Tom Brady franchise, Gage saw his contract get a slight tweak.

Gage’s base salary is moving from $10 million to $7 million, saving the Buccaneers $3 million against the cap, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Even after the restructure, Tampa Bay is almost $4 million over the cap space limit. However, the move gives the Buccaneers a bit of wiggle room as they prepare for NFL free agency.

After four years with their NFC South division rival Falcons, Gage made the jump to the Buccaneers this past season. He appeared in 13 games, dealing with numerous injuries, and started four. Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

While the yardage was a four-year low for Gage, his five touchdowns were a career-high. His TDs were the second-most on the Buccaneers while his 51 receptions ranked fourth.

Alongside Tom Brady’s retirement, fellow wide receivers Julio Jones and Scotty Miller are set to be free agents. Unless the Bucs brought in another big-time free agent WR, Gage should have more opportunities this upcoming season. Tampa Bay will hope he can go back to the promising receiver he seemed to be during his last few years in Atlanta.

The Bucs are entering a whole new era for their franchise post-Brady. This free agency period will help set the tone. It might not be much, but Russell Gage restructuring his contract gives Tampa Bay many different potential scenarios in free agency.