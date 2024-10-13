The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to bounce back in Week 6 after they suffered a crushing overtime loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Early on in the season, they have been battling a bevy of injuries, but it looks like they may be getting healthy just in time for their big divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

While running back Rachaad White is doubtful to play in this game, it sounds like the Bucs are going to be getting reinforcements elsewhere on their team. Defensively, Tampa Bay's secondary is set to get a big boost, as both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead are expected to play, while tackle Luke Goedeke and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey will also play as well.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Bucs are nearly full strength, as safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and S Jordan Whitehead (groin) are both likely to play, source said. OT Luke Goedeke (concussion) and DT Calijah Kancey (calf) are both back, as well.”

Buccaneers looking to get back on track vs. Saints

This return to health appears to be coming at the perfect time for Tampa Bay, as they will be desperate to pick up a victory over an NFC South opponent after throwing away their game against the Falcons last week. On the other side of things, New Orleans is set to be shorthanded, as their starting quarterback Derek Carr won't be on the field for this one.

It will obviously be worth checking in to see the final list of inactives for Tampa Bay to ensure these guys are all actually playing, but it looks like they are trending towards having several key players on the field against New Orleans. And if that ends up being the case, they should be heavily favored to push their record to 4-2 on Sunday vs. the Saints.