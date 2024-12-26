The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to rebound from a very disappointing loss on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Todd Bowles and company entered that game in control of their own destiny in the NFC South, and they will now need some help around the league in order to sneak into the playoffs.

The primary thing that has held the Buccaneers back this season, along with the injury to star wide receiver Chris Godwin, is the decline of their defense. What was once an elite unit under Bowles has now regressed into one of the worst units in the league, and opposing offenses have had their way with this Tampa Bay defense all season long.

Now, the road to getting this group back on track will be even more difficult. Do-it-all defensive back Christian Izien has been placed on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. The move to put Izien on IR likely ends his season unless the Buccaneers make a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game.

Izien's injury is the latest in a string of ailments for the Buccaneers in the secondary. Safety Jordan Whitehead has been dealing with a pectoral injury of his own and is nearing a return after sitting out since Nov. 24. Star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has also been out for the last two games with a knee injury.

Now, the Buccaneers will have to navigate life without Izien, who has been a productive player this season while lining up all over the field. According to PFF, Christian Izien has taken 308 snaps this season as the free safety, 205 snaps as a slot corner, 135 snaps in the box and 33 snaps as an outside corner this season.

He has been able to fulfill all of those different roles while still maintaining his production. Despite missing one game this season already, Izien ranks third on the team with 75 tackles and has three pass breakups and an interception.

Buccaneers should be able to close the season 2-0

In order for the Buccaneers to make the playoffs and win the NFC South this season, they will need to win their final two games and have the Atlanta Falcons lose at least once.

The first part of that formula is very attainable. The Buccaneers have a pair of games against two of the worst teams in the league, the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints. Division games can be tricky, but the Panthers are at a talent disadvantage against Tampa Bay and the Saints seem to have completely checked out of the 2024 season.

The harder part may be getting a loss out of the Falcons. Atlanta will get those same Panthers in Week 18, but they have a critical matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders. With Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, that one feels like it could go either way and it could decide who wins the division and makes their way into the playoffs.