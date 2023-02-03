Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decided to hang up his cleats and call it a career. As he rides into the sunset, the Buccaneers have given Brady a beautiful view.

With Brady announcing his retirement, Tampa Bay released a tribute video thanking the quarterback for his time spent with the Buccaneers. The video features sights and sounds from his tenure with the Bucs as well as soundbites from Brady’s teammates throughout the years.

Tom Brady spent the last three of his 23-year career with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay went 32-18 with Brady as a starter. The Bucs won the NFC South the past two seasons and took home the Super Bowl in 2020. In all, Brady threw for 14,643 yards and 1o8 touchdowns wearing a Buccaneers’ uniform. Despite playing just three seasons with the team, Brady has the second-most passing touchdowns and third-most passing yards in franchise history.

Before Brady arrived in 2020, Tampa Bay hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007. They hadn’t won double digit games since 2010. Brady did it in his first year. While he only spent a sport time in Tampa, Brady elevated the Buccaneers’ franchise to sights it had not seen since the early 2000s.

Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. Alongside his 15 Pro Bowls, three MVPs and seven Super Bowl rings, Brady holds the record for both most passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649) in NFL history.

Fans will more likely remember Brady for his 20 years with the New England Patriots. But Tampa Bay will never forget what Brady did for the Buccaneers.