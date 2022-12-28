By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently on track to make the NFL playoffs, and if they are to join the postseason fray, the Bucs could potentially have one of their best weapons on offense back in action. Ryan Jenson, who was placed on the injured reserve before the 2022 NFL season even started, is set to start his 21-day practice window on Wednesday, which is a step in the right direction for the Pro Bowl center, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

But Jensen, who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1, has never given up on his hope of rejoining the team, even if only for the postseason. That may become reality as Jensen will begin his 21-day practice window Wednesday with the team. He is eligible to rejoin the Bucs active roster as soon as Sunday with the Bucs needing a win over Carolina to defend their NFC South title.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, Jensen won’t still be there on the field this coming Sunday when they face the Carolina Panthers in an all-important game. The Buccaneers are currently on top of the NFC South with a 7-8 record and a win over Carolina in Week 17 will secure Tampa Bay the division crown and a sure seat in the playoffs.

Even with the absence of Jensen, the Buccaneers have still done a solid job in protecting Brady, as Tampa Bay is No. 1 in the league in offensive quarterback sack rate (2.75% ). However, they could certainly use help in run-blocking, with the Buccaneers averaging only 77.0 rushing yards per game.