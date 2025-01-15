There is nearly nothing better for professional athletes than to garner the respect of their peers. The mutual respect between Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan was ever present even though they were set to line up on opposing teams for their Tuesday night clash against each other, a game which the Bucks handily won, 130-115.

During shootaround prior to the start of the ballgame, Lillard and DeRozan went out of their way to give each other a hug, exchanging a smile while joking around before parting ways. The Bucks and Kings stars have clearly cultivated a nice relationship after battling with one another for over the past decade or so, and it is definitely heartwarming to see two of the most respected names in the sport give each other the recognition they deserve.

One of the most noteworthy interactions between Lillard and DeRozan in the past was when the former expressed his support for the latter after the Toronto Raptors infamously pulled the rug out from underneath DeRozan, trading him away in the deal that netted them Kawhi Leonard.

Lillard has long been a bastion of loyalty, sticking it out with the Portland Trail Blazers for many years even as they've fallen off from a consistent playoff team into an also-ran. However, Lillard wanted an opportunity to join a contending team, which the Blazers aren't after embarking on a rebuild over the past few seasons, hence explaining his trade request that led to his arrival on the Bucks.

Regardless, both Lillard and DeRozan are now the uncles on the block that most NBA players can look up to in terms of how to be a professional. Staying over a decade in the NBA and playing at a high level requires a ton of determination, and both of them embody what it means to be dedicated to their craft.

Damian Lillard, Bucks thoroughly dominate Kings

DeMar DeRozan and the Kings may be playing much better basketball as of late, but they couldn't keep the good times rolling on Tuesday night as they fell to the Bucks, 130-115. The game wasn't as close as the final score line would suggest, as the Bucks ran away with a 21-point lead after the first quarter and did not look back from there.

Damian Lillard had 24 points in support of Giannis Antetokounmpo's stellar 33-point, 11-rebound, and 13-assist night as the Bucks return to winning ways.