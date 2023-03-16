Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved his dream when he became an NBA champion in 2021. However, he’s not just satisfied with that or his MVP crowns.

While he keeps his trophies in his office, he wants to create more art and essentially, add more achievements in his resume similar to Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

“I do have the MVP trophies (finals and two regular season) in my office next to each other. …But I want to create more art. I want to be able to — like, look at Steph today,” Antetokounmpo said in an interview with The Athletic Saturday evening after the Bucks lost to the Curry-led Warriors. “The man is always real. Like, Steph is 35, 34 years old. Today, he has an unbelievable game. This is art. This goes in the résumé.

“This goes in the bank, and then it’s on to the next one, you know what I’m saying? He created art today, (to) me. And I feel like sometimes looking at (accomplishments from the past) stops you from going out there and chasing and being desperate.”

Antetokounmpo remains desperate despite his past accomplishments. Another reason why he remains that way is because he acknowledges he’s not as talented as the likes of Curry or Kevin Durant.

That only means he has to work extra hard to achieve as much as he can, while he still can.

“Why I’m here is because I’m desperate,” he added. “I’m not as talented as Steph. I’m not as talented as KD. I’m f—— desperate. I’m obsessed. I’m scared to lose what God has gave me and the life that I’ve provided for my kids and my brothers and for my mom, you know? I’m scared. So I f—— work as hard as I can, because I don’t want to lose this s—.

“And it’s not gonna stop until I’m out of this league. So I do have the trophies somewhere. But I try not to look at them, because I want to win another one. I do want to. But I don’t want to go and say it. I don’t want to beg. I want my game to speak for itself. And like you said, it’s hard not to play with Khris [Middleton]. If we played with Khris (all season), I don’t think we have 48 wins (which is what they had at the time). I think we have 55 now. I really do believe that.”

The Bucks are currently No. 1 in the Eastern Conference with a 50-19 record, 2.5 games above the second-placed Boston Celtics. Given the state of the league and how well the Bucks are doing, Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially find himself in another NBA Finals soon.