In the modern age, many athletes want to be remembered for more than just what they contributed on the field of play.

From LeBron James producing a documentary entitled Shut Up and Dribble to Dwyane Wade attending the Miami Pride parade in support of his 11-year-old son, NBA players have become more and more vocal in terms of social issues and assisting their local communities.

For Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, basketball has become his platform to affect change. Speaking to Marc Spears of The Undefeated, Brogdon explained that some things are bigger than basketball, and that he wants to be known for being a charitable person rather than merely a good basketball player.

“They see me as a humanitarian. I’m so big that people wonder and ask if I play basketball. But it is not like people over there are following the NBA really hard,” Brogdon said. “Their worries are bigger than basketball. It’s clean water. It’s living. It’s necessities that they’re looking for. Not celebrities. … “Basketball is my job, I love it. It’s the dream,” he continued. “But honestly, my life passion is not basketball. It’s helping people and using my resources that I have gotten from basketball.”

Malcolm Brogdon founded the Hoops2O charity, an initiative that seeks to provide funding and resources for clean water in East Africa. On Friday night, following Milwaukee’s win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, NBA legend Charles Barkley pledged to donate $45,000 dollars to the cause.

The former standout at the University of Virginia is not only helping others around the world, but has also given his team a big lift since returning to the floor during these playoffs, averaging over 14 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals.