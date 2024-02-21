Patrick Beverley speaks on his issues with JJ Redick's comments about Doc Rivers from Tuesday's edition of First Take.

Patrick Beverley addressed his issues with JJ Redick's comments on Doc Rivers on his show The Pat Bev Podcast. Beverley was joined by Richard Jefferson on the show and he gave his assessment of what JJ Redick said about Rivers on yesterday's edition of First Take.

“The trend is always making excuses… Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard… it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus… there's never accountability with that guy,” Redick said on ESPN Tuesday morning.

Redick's comments were in response to Rivers's comments following the Bucks's loss to the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies the Thursday before the All-Star break.

“We had some guys here. We had some guys in Cabo,” he said postgame.

"That's all I'm saying… Should [Doc Rivers] be accountable and be like, you know what? Let me get JJ Redick off James Harden. If I'm being honest, he should have started Jamal Crawford." —Patrick Beverley

Redick's comments about Rivers sparked a brief Twitter back-and-forth between Beverley and Redick.

“This Man Doc actually saved your career,” Beverley posted. “Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that. @jj_redick”

JJ responded by saying, “Pat my guy I had a four year offer with player option for the same money to be a starter for a different team. FOH ‘saved my career.'”

It appears that the Pat Bev Podcast episode was recorded in the midst of the back-and-forth. After Jefferson read Redick's Twitter response and the host Rone asked if he thought he was being disloyal to Doc, Beverley said, “That's all I'm saying. Getting thrown in the fire middle of the season, that's really not natural for a coach. Obviously, it's natural for players.”

He then continued his comments. “And you go accountability. Should Doc be held accountable for playing you? That 3-1 series? When the Rockets, when we walked y'all ass down 3-1? Should he be accountable and be like, You know what? Let me get JJ Redick off James Harden. If I'm being honest, [he] should've started Jamal Crawford.”

Richard Jefferson added context to Beverley's comments about starting Jamal Crawford over Redick, saying, “Jamal Crawford was the best sixth man. Like, he is a sixth man. So if you're like, ‘Do we have the sixth man that we know universally is one of the greatest we've ever seen start, or do we have J. J. Redick?' There are times where maybe Doc shouldn't have been as loyal. At the end of the day, your record is what your record is. So if Doc has struggled in the postseason and J. J., who knows Doc, is saying that, I feel like When things go wrong, he has a lot of excuses or he will sell out his players.”

The Bucks will have the opportunity to start the second half of the season on the right track when they visit the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday 10 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN.