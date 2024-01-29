The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Denver Nuggets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bucks are 32-14, and they have won four of their last five games. Milwaukee is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who averages 31.0 points per game, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Damian Lillard has scored 25.3 points per game to go along with 6.8 assists. Khris Middleton is third on the team in scoring, but he sat out Saturday's game to manage his right knee injury. His status is up in the air for Monday, but he should be ready to go.

The Nuggets are 32-15, and they have also won four of their last five games. Nikola Jokic is once again one of the best players in the NBA as he averages 26.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. Jamal Murray scores 20.9 points per game for Denver, as well. Michael Porter Jr is having a solid season as a role player for the Nuggets. Denver should have a healthy lineup heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Nuggets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucks are one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. They are second in the NBA with 124.4 points per game. They are also third in field goal percentage, sixth in three-point percentage, and they take the second-most free throws. Milwaukee needs their offense to be at their best in this game. When the Bucks score 120+ points this season, they are 26-3. They have hit this mark in four of their last five games. If the Bucks can do this against the Nuggets, they will cover the spread.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nuggets need to stop Antetokounmpo, and they have the ability to do it. Denver allows fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA this season. To go along with that, teams have the 12th-fewest field goals made, and third-fewest threes made against the Nuggets. The Bucks are 6-11 when they score under 120 points this season, and the Nuggets should be able to hold them under that in this game. If they do that, they will cover this spread.

The Nuggets should be able to score some points in this game. With Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr, and the rest of the team, the Nuggets have a great chance to put up points. The Bucks allow the seventh-most points per game this season at 120.1. The Nuggets are 18-5 when they score over 115 points this season. They have a great chance to put up that number in this game, and if they do, they will win this game.

Final Bucks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be one of the better games Monday night. With that said, both teams are healthy, and I am expecting a high-scoring close game. This game is in Denver, and the Nuggets play better defense than the Bucks. Because of this, I am going to take the Nugget to win this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Bucks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets ML (-164), Over 238 (-110)