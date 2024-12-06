ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks will battle the Boston Celtics on Friday at the TD Garden. It's an Eastern Conference battle in Beantown as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 120-112. Significantly, they have already played twice this season, with the Celtics winning both games. The Celtics won 119-108 on October 28, 2024, in Boston, and 113-107 on November 10, 2024, in Milwaukee. Overall, they are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Bucks, including seven wins in a row at the TD Garden.

Here are the Bucks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Celtics Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +250

Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston and FDSW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Life has been tough for the Bucks, who are 11-10 coming into this game, but hope is on the way. Khris Middleton will debut and make his first appearance this season.

It will be a big addition for a team that is playing inconsistent basketball. For example, the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday showed how sloppy the Bucks could be as they committed a ridiculous 18 turnovers. Shooting was also an issue as they only converted 42.3 percent of their chances, including 33.3 percent from the triples. The Bucks also shot poorly from the charity stripe, going 23 for 35 (65.7 percent) from the free-throw line. However, those were not the only issues. The Bucks could not rebound the basketball, getting out-muscled 55-40 on the boards. Their inability to box out weighed heavily against them as they allowed the Hawks to have multiple chances.

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo's good shooting game could not save them. He finished with 31 points while shooting 8 for 14 from the floor. Likewise, Damian Lillard had 25 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. But both of them struggled to hold onto the basketball, as Antetokounmpo turned the ball over four times, and Lillard had five turnovers. Antetokounmpo also went just 15 for 26 from the charity stripe. The rest of the starters were ineffective, as they combined for 17 points.

The Bucks will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball better and win the board battle. Additionally, they must limit their turnovers and prevent the Celtics from gaining fast-break chances.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are off to a scorching start, as they are 18-4 over the first 22 games. They have continued to show how much depth they had as they defeated the Detroit Pistons despite Jayson Tatum not playing. Jrue Holiday also did not play, highlighting how well this team steps up when star players sit out.

The Celtics managed to grind out the victory despite a ferocious comeback attempt from the scrappy Pistons. Somehow, they survived despite allowing the Pistons to shoot 51.2 percent from the floor, including 51.3 percent from the triples. It was not the best shooting night for the Celtics as they shot 47.9 percent from the floor, including 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. But again, that did not matter because they did all the little things to win.

Rebounding was among the many little things the Celtics did as they won the board battle 43-34. Furthermore, their 14 offensive rebounds gave them multiple chances whenever something went awry.

Jaylen Brown stepped up to lead the team with 28 points. Likewise, Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points and nine rebounds. The Celtics also saw a season-high 20 points from Sam Hauser. Al Horford and Derrick White also pitched in, adding 14 points. Likewise, Payton Pritchard led the bench with 19 points. These players all stepped up when the chips were down and outlasted a team that threatened them. Now, they face an aging Bucks team that is getting their best shooter back.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can convert on their shot attempts and continue to win the board battle. Then, they must make Antetokounmpo beat them at the charity stripe.

Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are 8-12-1 against the spread, while the Celtics are 9-13 against the odds. Moreover, the Bucks are 4-5 against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 9-2 against the odds at home. The Bucks are 7-10 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are 8-11 against the odds when facing the East.

Middleton is back, and Tatum is questionable. However, it is challenging to trust the Bucks, especially in this building. You should keep an eye on the status of Tatum and Holiday. If Tatum plays, I will roll with the Celtics to cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-112)