The Milwaukee Bucks will head to Central Florida on Friday to face the Orlando Magic. It will be an Eastern Conference showdown at Amway Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Magic prediction and pick.

The Bucks lead the head-to-head series 74-55. Also, the Bucks defeated the Magic 114-109 on December 10, 2024 at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 8-2 in the past 10 games against the Magic. Additionally, they are 3-2 in the past five games at Amway Arena.

Here are the Bucks-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Magic Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Orlando Magic: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

Over: 210.5 (-110)

Under: 210.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports South Florida and FanDuel Sports Wisconsin

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most double-doubles in Bucks' history. Amazingly, he keeps on producing and has been one of the main reasons why the Bucks are still a competitive team, despite any setbacks they may encounter. It's no surprise to see that Antetokounmpo is leading the team with 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 59.9 percent from the floor. Unsurprisingly, he was the top catalyst in the Bucks' win over the Magic in December, notching 37 points, shooting 15 for 24 from the floor, and hauling in seven rebounds.

Damian Lillard has remained stellar as the second man to the “Greek Freak,” playing well and contributing. So far, he is averaging 24.8 points and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the hardwood. Lillard was another big factor in the win over Orlando, scoring 28 points while shooting 8 for 15 from the field, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bobby Portis is another big factor off the bench, averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from the triples. Amazingly, he also played well against the Magic in December, tallying 22 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 9 for 11 from the floor.

The Bucks shot 54.5 percent from the field in that game, including 36.7 percent from the floor. Furthermore, they held the Magic to 44.1 percent from the floor. The Bucks won this game despite losing the board battle 46-37. Ultimately, they overcame this with a stellar defense that included six blocked shots. While all that will be interesting to look at, the play of Khris Middleton and Brock Lopez will also be on display, as both struggled in the last showdown against the Magic.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo and Lillard can continue shooting the ball well. Then, the Bucks must play strong defense and prevent the Magic from converting shots.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Paolo Banchero is back after missing over two months with an oblique injury. Despite not having Banchero for that span, the Magic have remained competitive and leaders of the Southeast Division. His return will only help the Magic as they attempt to climb up in the standings. Even with no Banchero or Frantz Wagner, the Magic have continued to win because of guys like Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Goga Bitadze, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

When the Magic lost to the Bucks in December, they shot the ball poorly. Yet, they won the board battle, including 15 offensive boards, to keep themselves in the game. Battling Antetokounmpo on the boards and winning helped the Magic stay relevant and prevent themselves from getting too overwhelmed. What's more impressive is that they did this without Banchero or Wagner. Ultimately, their defense was stout, as the Magic forced 13 turnovers with 11 steals. Even with Banchero back, the Magic must retain their defensive identity and keep the Bucks at bay.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can get a scoring boost from Banchero, and the rest of the team follows suit. Then, the defense must contain Antetokounmpo and prevent the Bucks from hitting their long-range shots.

Final Bucks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are 16-19-1 against the spread, while the Magic are 20-17-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Bucks are 8-8 against the spread on the road, while the Magic are 11-6-1 against the odds at home. The Bucks are 13-16-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are 16-12 against the odds when facing the East.

The return of Banchero gives the Magic a huge boost. Amazingly, this team has remained solid even without their two top stars. Getting their best player back at home will do nothing but help the Magic. I have the Magic covering the spread at home against the Bucks.

Final Bucks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: +6 (-110)