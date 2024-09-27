The Buffalo Bills enter Week 4 undefeated after a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They face the toughest test of the young season on Sunday night when they travel to Baltimore. With the Ravens coming off their first victory of the season, eyes will be on both high-flying offenses in this primetime matchup. Before the weekend kicks off, we'll be making our Bills Week 4 bold predictions.

The Bills are one of three undefeated teams in the AFC, along with the Chiefs and Steelers. Their statement win on Monday night quelled any concerns about the lack of star power on their offense. Allen said in his postgame comments that it is nice to have receivers who do not care about their stats. Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, James Cook, and others are shining in their expanded roles.

If Buffalo can move to 4-0 on the young season, they will put distance between them and the pack in the AFC East. This would also be the most impressive win so far in 2024. Let's project their performance in our Bills Week 4 predictions.

Josh Allen will score three total touchdowns

The Bills are led by Josh Allen at quarterback and he has nullified the lack of star power on the offense. He has facilitated like a great point guard, putting every player in a position to score. His first-half performance against the Jaguars was incredible, throwing four touchdowns to four different players.

In Week 4, Allen will lead the Bills once again with three total touchdowns. He did not run very much against the Jaguars, mostly because he did not need to. While the Ravens' defense struggled at the end of last week's game, they will provide a tougher test than Jacksonville did. Allen will create with his legs and find his receivers for touchdowns in this game.

No quarterback has scored three touchdowns against the Ravens yet this season. The defense has gone through some growing pains under new defensive coordinator Zach Orr. Allen and the Bills should take advantage of that matchup as one of the best offenses in the league.

James Cook will get back to 100 yards

Allen's pointed comments, which he claims were not a shot at Stefon Diggs, were seen as a compliment to many Bills' players. James Cook is one of them. When he broke out last year, it was the first time that Allen had a great running back. He has taken advantage, hitting Cook in the passing game and leaning on him in the run game.

Cook will shine again in primetime, racking up over 100 total yards once again. He was incredible against the Jaguars, putting up 87 total yards and scoring the first touchdown of the game. Cook has been automatic in terms of hitting paydirt this season, scoring three touchdowns so far.

Despite his excellent play, he has not cracked 100 yards since Week 1. With this game likely becoming a high-scoring affair, the Bills will rely on their run game to extend their drives. Cook is the player that makes these teams better contenders than the teams that lost to the Chiefs in previous years. He will prove that in a big matchup against an AFC contender.

Von Miller leads a three-sack day

Von Miller struggled to rush the passer last season as he dealt with injuries. The veteran came to the Bills as a superstar lineman that gave their defense an identity. He has finally provided it this season by rushing the passer and piling up sacks. Miller has three already this season and will add one more against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

The Bills' defense will total up three sacks in this game, helping their offense take an early lead. After struggling against the Cardinals in Week 1, they have shined in their last two games. They dominated the Dolphins even before Tua Tagovailoa left with an injury and crushed Trevor Lawrence last week. That will continue on Sunday night.

Each of these predictions will have to come true for the Bills to win this game. They have not received the same hype as the Vikings and Steelers because of their lackluster opponents. Buffalo was also expected to be excellent this season. If the Bills win this game against the Ravens in Week 4, they will be seen as one of the Super Bowl favorites.