The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 13-3 season in 2022, and they are one of the favorites to win the AFC in 2023. They have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and they are well-coached by Sean McDermott.

On offense, the Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen. Allen is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also rushed for 763 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bills have won at least 11+ games in each of their last three seasons. While this year will be a bit harder than years past the Bills certainly have the right team to replicate what they've been doing year in and year out coming into their 2023 season.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 10.5 wins: -134

Under 10.5 wins: +110

Why the Bills Can Win 10.5 Games

On offense, the Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen. Allen is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also rushed for 763 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bills also have a number of other playmakers on offense, including Stefon Diggs, James Cook, and Gabe Davis. Diggs is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and Davis is a reliable receiver as well. Cook is a versatile running back who can run and catch the ball.

The Bills' defense is also very good. They have a number of Pro Bowl caliber players, including Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde, and Ed Oliver. White is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and Hyde is a great safety. Oliver is a disruptive force on the defensive line. The Bill will be a force to be reckoned with all season long.

Why the Bills Can Not Win 10.5 Games

The Bills have a tough schedule in 2023. They play in the AFC East, which is one of the toughest divisions in football, and they also have to play the NFC East, which is another tough division with games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. We also can't discredit games against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders who will not be pushovers.

Second, the Bills have some question marks on their roster. Their offensive line is not as good as it was last season, and their running game is not as strong after losing Devin Singletary and they also lost their starting linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds, in free agency. With the AFC East now being one of the most competitive divisions in the entire NFL, the Bills will have their work cut out for them this 2023 season.

Final Buffalo Bills Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as he is up there is Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow as the top three quarterbacks that will be contending for a Superbowl Championship this season. Allen the Buffalo Bills have hit over this total in each of the last three seasons. While this will be their most challenging season with the AFC East becoming much tougher than the last three seasons they should still be able to hit over this win total. Outside the AFC East, their schedule isn't particularly the toughest and even if it was with Josh Allen at the helm and his supporting cast around him it will be tough to see them not get at least 11 wins this season.

Final Buffalo Bills Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 10.5 Wins (-134)